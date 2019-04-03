Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRIAR DAVID G. SUCKLING OFM CONV.. View Sign







SUCKLING, OFM CONV., FRIAR DAVID G. Was born in Toronto, Ontario, on May 3, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was the son of the late Geoffrey and Margaret (née Kirk) Suckling. In addition to his Franciscan family, he leaves his brother Stuart Suckling (Mary Gail) and their children, Brad (Meredith), Heather (Shaun) and Derek, Ron (Sandy) and their children Shawn (Jodi), Keven and Brian. Beloved father to Chris Suckling (Hermie), Sarah Cornfield (Alan), Donald MacDonald (Zoe), Molly Srebot (Mike), Michelle Newman (Bruce) and predeceased by his daughter Vivienne Brown. Loving grandfather of Stephanie (David), Nadia (Sam), Danielle (Adam), David, Kyle (Steph), Miles, Piers, Rowan, Berit, Conor, Tamsin, Tallis, Jason (Sharon), Tammy, Jamie, Katie, Emily, Rebecca, Tiffany (George) and Miranda (Geoff). He will be greatly missed by his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Friar David served in the Army Reserve from 1960-1961. In 1994, Friar David decided to join the Franciscan community at age 58 after having lived a full life with his wife Margaret Mary Suckling who died in 1990. Together they raised a family on their family farm. Having lived as a Secular Franciscan, the notion to further this call became an important factor in the second half of his life. He made his Profession of Temporary Vows on August 13, 1995 and his Profession of Solemn Vows on September 20, 1998. During his years as a Franciscan, he resided in both the Friary of St. Anthony and later in the St. Bonaventure Friary in Toronto ministering from the parish of the Franciscan Church of St. Bonaventure and serving a pastoral presence at the Catholic School of St. Bonaventure. Friar David also served as a Member of the Board of the Messenger of St. Anthony, the Tobias House: Caring in the Spirit of St. Francis Board, the Board of Retired Religious of the Archdiocese of Toronto at Houses of Providence and the Board of the Friends of Saint Francis: St. Clare Inn. Visitation will take place at the FRANCISCAN CHURCH OF ST. BONAVENTURE, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, ON M3C 2K9, on April 4, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m. A Franciscan Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. On Friday, April 5, 2019, further visitation will take place from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the FRANCISCAN CHURCH OF ST. BONAVENTURE. Interment will be in the Friars Plot at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations in Friar David's memory will be used for the education of our young friars and the care of our senior friars. Cheques may be made out to "Franciscan Friars" and dropped off in the Parish Ministry Centre, mailed to Franciscan Friars, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, Ontario M3C 2K9, or the Collection Basket. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca DATE OF BIRTH: MAY 3, 1932 PROFESSION OF TEMPORARY VOWS: AUGUST 13, 1995 PROFESSION OF SOLEMN VOWS: SEPTEMBER 20, 1998 ENTERED INTO ETERNAL LIFE: MARCH 31, 2019 Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Centre

50 Overlea Blvd.

Toronto , ON M4H 1B6

(416) 423-1000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close