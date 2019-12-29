GEDNEY, DAVID Peacefully, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. David, in his 89th year, beloved husband of Maureen, together for 29 years. Loving father of Ted (Irene), Jim (Susan), David (Joanne), John (Cindy) and Kim (Richard) Venasse. David will be fondly remembered by Anne Marie Gedney. Loved grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Donald. Dear uncle of Steven, Kevin and the late Brian. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown (905) 877-3631, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stoke Foundation of Ontario or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019