CALLAGHAN, David George Died suddenly and unexpectedly of medical complications at 48 years of age on February 2, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital. A wonderful young man with a beautiful smile, nourishing hugs, a generous, compassionate heart and a rich authenticity. Loved and loving son of John and Linda, cherished brother of Michael. Special uncle of Andrew, Michael, Brady, Caeli and Ryan. Great-uncle of Mina and Archer. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St W., 1 block east of Runnymede Rd., Toronto). Service in the chapel on Monday at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. No flowers please, instead to honour David please consider a donation to Third World Awareness. David would appreciate if in your daily lives you would show respect and compassion for marginalized people. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019