CALLAGHAN, David George Died suddenly and unexpectedly of medical complications at 48 years of age on February 2, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital. A wonderful young man with a beautiful smile, nourishing hugs, a generous, compassionate heart and a rich authenticity. Loved and loving son of John and Linda, cherished brother of Michael. Special uncle of Andrew, Michael, Brady, Caeli and Ryan. Great-uncle of Mina and Archer. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St W., 1 block east of Runnymede Rd., Toronto). Service in the chapel on Monday at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. No flowers please, instead to honour David please consider a donation to Third World Awareness. David would appreciate if in your daily lives you would show respect and compassion for marginalized people. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019
