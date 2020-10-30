1/
David George GOLISS
GOLISS, David George 1924 - 2020 Dave Goliss died peacefully on September 30, 2020 at the Village of Taunton Mills Retirement Residence. Husband of 70 years to Velma (Wilson), father to Robert and Diana (Adrian). Grandfather to Jennifer, Stephanie (Liam) and Kimberly (Warren). Great-grandfather to Isabella. Dave will be remembered for his wonderful enthusiasm, insatiable curiosity, and his boundless optimism. He loved exploring new places, meeting new people and discovering new things. A big thank you to the healthcare heros at The Village of Taunton Mills for taking exceptional care of him during his ten years there. In light of COVID-19, a small and private family service was held on October 3rd and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Condolences can be shared at Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery Website. If so desired, a memorial donation can be made to the Canadian Institute for the Blind.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
