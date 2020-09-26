BAILLIE, DAVID GORDON In Loving Memory We are heartbroken to announce that Gord passed away at home on August 19, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Dear son of David and Margaret. Beloved husband of Caroline. Loving father of Rebecca (Adam), Jeff (Danielly), Dan, and cherished stepfather of Bobbi and Bailey. Grandpa of Xavier, R.J., Asia, Blake, Benjamin, and baby David Nicholas. Brother of Heather (Brian) and Stewart (Spir). Gord will be remembered and missed by many other family members and friends. Gord retired after enjoying a career in banking and home improvement. He helped others grow their business by referring customers to them. Gord was often described as the best boss you could ever have, a fitting tribute to him. It was his nature to be a selfless man who always thought of others. Gord successfully worked his way up to management at every career opportunity he pursued, but for Gord, life was all about family. Gord was devoted to his family, coaching his young son's hockey team throughout his childhood and teen years and nurturing his older son's artistic and athletic abilities. He was a fun, hands-on father who loved attending Junior-A games with his sons. As a family, they attended the Presbyterian Church in Aurora where Gord was a Church Elder for several years. Gord leaves behind many friends and co-workers. He enjoyed lifelong friendships with people he knew since his school days and as a young man in Toronto. Gord loved travelling on vacations as a couple or with friends and family but he always made his home in Ontario. He loved golfing, fishing and cottaging. Gord was a true Toronto man with his much-loved Leafs, Argos, Blue Jays and Raptors. Anyone who met Gord noticed how warm, jovial and friendly he was. He could immediately put people at ease with his sense of humour. You could tell Gord anything and he never judged, he always offered his support. Gord was a nurturer, he had a special way about him. His sister said he was always there for her no matter what; his brother said Gord was his hero. Gord was predeceased by both his parents and his wife Sharon, to whom he was married for 30 years. Gord was grateful to everyone who helped him through that difficult time in his life. The devastating loss of his beloved mother, Margaret (1985), caused a profound sadness in Gord that he carried with him for the rest of his life. She was so kind, caring and supportive, Gord was just like her. We take comfort in knowing that Gord is at peace and back with his mom now. Gord found joy again when he met and married Caroline and became a loving husband to her; a devoted stepfather to her daughters; and an affectionate grandfather to her grandsons who loved his bear hugs. Gord enjoyed exploring Ontario with Caroline and he loved their many conversations that deepened their bond. Gord frequently told Caroline that she was the matriarch and that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. He loved her dearly for bringing both their families together for many celebrations. With Caroline's support, Gord reconnected with his daughter and became very close with her family. He was so happy at his son's wedding and was later thrilled to know a grandson was due. Gord often said the happiest times in his life were the years he and Caroline shared together with their large blended family. He embraced family and friends throughout his life and to Gord, that was the most important thing. Caroline and Rebecca want to thank PSW Jenna for her compassion, kindness and expertise. They will always be grateful for her being with them during Gord's final hours. Donations to a cancer charity of your choice, in Gord's name, would be appreciated. A Celebration Of Life was held at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Bradford on September 12, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca