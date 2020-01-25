|
|
McLAUGHLIN, DAVID GORDON Peacefully at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in his 94th year. Beloved father of Michael, Susan, Christopher and son-in-law Garry. Blessed with 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 nephews. Brother to the late Louise (Terry) Hall. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of David's life will be held in the Sunnybrook Veterans Chapel at a later date. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to all the staff of LGSE wing for their compassion and care provided to David and his family over the past 2 years. In memory of David, a donation to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020