DWYER, David Grant Hugh January 4, 1937 – April 30, 2020 David Grant Hugh Dwyer, 83, of Brampton, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 30th at Brampton Civic Hospital with his daughter, Donna, at his side. David was predeceased by Geraldine Dwyer (née Vine), his loving wife of 55 years and son Grant. David was born and raised in St. Catharines, Ontario. A graduate of St. Catharines Collegiate, David went on to attain several degrees including a BSC in Civil Engineering from McMaster University and a Doctorate in Canadian Banking through the Institute of Canadian Bankers and the University of Waterloo. For his first job he followed in his father's footsteps at The Toronto Star, but David flourished as he became a career employee of over 40 years with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). Amassing many milestones, one of his finest achievements was as part of the team to deliver the Commerce Court West building construction specializing in data centre and facilities management. In addition to this, David gave of his time to the community as an active member of his condo board. He also had a great passion for firefighting, spending 10 years as a volunteer firefighter for the Bramalea Fire Department and various support roles in command and communication management. David is survived by his daughter Donna Dwyer, dog Lucy, brother William Dwyer, niece Lori Vine, nephews Jason Dwyer, Gary Vine and Bob Vine, their spouses, numerous colleagues and friends. Due to current global circumstances, a small funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7th at Andrews Community Funeral Centre in Brampton. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be made available. Please email daviddwyerfuneral0507@gmail.com should you wish to attend the visitation or service, or to receive the live stream link. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation (www.cfff.ca) or the William Osler Health System Foundation (www.oslerfoundation.org). The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of the Brampton Civic Hospital for their care, compassion and grace as well as front-line healthcare workers everywhere.


Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.
