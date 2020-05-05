DAVID GRUBB
GRUBB, DAVID David Grubb passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of Rita Grubb for 67 years, who predeceased him three years ago. Loving father to daughters, Vivian Crosby (Michael Crosby) and Valerie Rutledge (Robert Rutledge) and grandfather to David Kondis. Born in Dysart, Scotland, David immigrated to Canada with Rita in 1949. David was in the design construction business. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.

Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.
