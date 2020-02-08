|
ROBERTS, DAVID GWYLYM David "Dave" Gwylym Roberts died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after complications related to Vascular Dementia, in his 78th year. Born in Kirkland Lake on May 25, 1942, Dave was predeceased by his parents William "Bill" and Gladys Roberts. Dave is survived by his daughter Megann (James) Roberts, sister Judy (Jack) Stewart, and many family members throughout Canada. The proud owner-operator of DG Roberts Ltd., Dave was a lifelong wearer of his blue collar; he was happiest when working with his hands. There was virtually no mechanical, electrical, or building problem he could not solve. Dave loved his coffee, his cigarettes, and his daughter (not necessarily in that order!). You are invited to join family on Monday, February 10th between 2 and 5 p.m to celebrate Dave's life at Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora. Special thank you to all the staff at Southlake Hospital who cared for Dave in his last days. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020