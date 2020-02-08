Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
(905) 727-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID GWYLYM ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID GWYLYM ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, DAVID GWYLYM David "Dave" Gwylym Roberts died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after complications related to Vascular Dementia, in his 78th year. Born in Kirkland Lake on May 25, 1942, Dave was predeceased by his parents William "Bill" and Gladys Roberts. Dave is survived by his daughter Megann (James) Roberts, sister Judy (Jack) Stewart, and many family members throughout Canada. The proud owner-operator of DG Roberts Ltd., Dave was a lifelong wearer of his blue collar; he was happiest when working with his hands. There was virtually no mechanical, electrical, or building problem he could not solve. Dave loved his coffee, his cigarettes, and his daughter (not necessarily in that order!). You are invited to join family on Monday, February 10th between 2 and 5 p.m to celebrate Dave's life at Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora. Special thank you to all the staff at Southlake Hospital who cared for Dave in his last days. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -