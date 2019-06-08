SEYMOUR, DAVID HAROLD Age 72, of Erin, Ontario, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, with his family at his side. Born in Toronto, he was the son of the late Harold and Ethel (Bache) Seymour. Dave was predeceased by his first wife Diane (Stanley). Dave retired from the Royal Bank and Canada Post. Dave was passionate about bowling, golfing and trips to numerous NFL home games. Above all else, Dave treasured every moment with his grandchildren, including Rose and Thorn. Dave is survived by his wife Crystal Jewell, daughters Kathy Seymour and Kelly (Trevor) Foster, grandfather to Maya, Evan, Wyatt and brother to Ruth King, Susan Luke and Steven Seymour. At Dave's request, a private family service will be held. Donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation in Dave's memory would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019