DAVID HEMBLEN
HEMBLEN, DAVID Celebrated Toronto actor David H. M. Hemblen died on November 16, 2020. Born on September 16, 1941, in England, David immigrated to Toronto with his parents in 1956 and attended high school here. Originally embarked on an academic career, David was pursuing a Ph.D. in Medieval Studies when he caught the actor's bug. Spotted by Royal Shakespeare Company's Clifford Williams in a student production, David acted in the first season of Theatre Toronto, launched in 1967 with John Colicos, Terry Tweed, Barbara Hamilton and other luminaries of the Canadian stage. David's stage career included over 70 productions in theatres like the National Arts Centre, Stratford, the Shaw Festival, and roles in regional and local theatres across Canada. David received a Dora Nomination for Best Leading Actor as Dr. Astrov, in Tarragon Theatre's production of Uncle Vanya. As a film and television actor, David was acclaimed for his performances in several films by director Atom Egoyan, garnering a Genie Award nomination for his role in Family Viewing. David also developed an international following for his portrayal of Jonathan Doors in the television series Earth: Final Conflict. In addition to his acting skills, David brought a considerable intellect to all these roles. Over the years, David never abandoned his interest in the literature of England's Middle Ages and was fond of reciting, from memory, long passages from Chaucer to friends and family. David leaves his cherished daughter, Kate (Catherine Elisabeth) Hemblen, an art teacher, her husband, Glyn Thomas and their two children, David's beloved grandchildren, Anna Thomas (13) and Celyn Thomas (15) who will miss their grandpa and remember their happy times with him. Donations in the name of David Hemblen can be made to: Actor's Fund of Canada: https://afchelps.ca/donatenow/

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
