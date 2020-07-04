MacLENNAN, DAVID HERMAN PhD, FRSC, FRS, OC, OOnt July 3, 1937 – June 24, 2020 David MacLennan, beloved son of the late Douglas MacLennan and the late Sigriður Sigurðardóttir, passed away peacefully with family at his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife Linda, and daughter Jessica, David will be greatly missed by his sons, Jeremy and Jonathan; his much-loved niece, Lori; his siblings – Winona, Marilyn, Greg and May; and his numerous colleagues and friends. One of Canada's outstanding scientists, David earned an international reputation for his work on the regulation of calcium in muscle and the genetic basis for diseases that affect this process. For his tireless efforts and dedication, he was the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including Officer of the Order of Canada, Fellow of the Royal Society of London, and Foreign Associate of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. Donations in David's memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.