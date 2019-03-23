COPEMAN, DAVID Hodge Lifetime employee of Imperial Oil. Died peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Care Centre, Newmarket Ontario on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Loving husband of Daryl Copeman for 67 years. Devoted father to Barbara Griffin (late David), Patricia Barnes, Alyce Hibben. Cherished grandfather to Matthew, Eric, Christina (Hank), Taylor (Josh) and Steven. Great-grandfather to Aidan, Carter and Nolan. Predeceased by brothers Howie (Dordi) and Bob (Marj). David will be missed by many friends and family. Friends may celebrate David's life at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Private inurnment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army (Keswick). Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019