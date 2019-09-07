VALLAT, DAVID HOWARD Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 5, 2019. David was a former president of the Snowmobile club, member of the Bobcaygeon Legion and an avid curler. Beloved husband of Carol Vallat (nee Daly) for 60 years. Loving father of Robin Vallat (Sally), Michelle Sanders (Tom) and Christopher Vallat. Dear grandfather of Danielle, Ashton and Jesse and great-grandfather of Victor, Indigo and Hendrix. David is survived by his brother Roger Vallat (Joanne), sister-in-law Shelagh Finlayson and brother-in-law James Daly. A funeral service will be held at The Christ Church, 43 Sherwood Street, Bobcaygeon, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation to commence one hour prior. A reception will follow the service, in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Church, The Bobcaygeon Food Bank or the Alzheimer Society, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019