HILLIER, DAVID JAMES Sgt. (Ret.) D.J. Hillier, CD; retired from Toronto Hydro Passed away peacefully at his home in Uxbridge, Ontario, on Friday, April 17, 2020. David, at the age of 67, was the beloved husband of Carol Pearcey. He is survived by his father Doug Brennan, his brother Bryan (Terri) and sister Mary (John) and was predeceased by his mother Vera. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephew, his newly acquired family of kids and grandkids, his Hydro Buddies and his Legion Comrades. At this time cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. David's cremated remains will be interred within The National Military Cemetery at the Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, PO Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Uxbridge, Branch 170, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolence can be made at www.lowandlow.ca Ad Astra

