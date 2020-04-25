DAVID JAMES HILLIER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILLIER, DAVID JAMES Sgt. (Ret.) D.J. Hillier, CD; retired from Toronto Hydro Passed away peacefully at his home in Uxbridge, Ontario, on Friday, April 17, 2020. David, at the age of 67, was the beloved husband of Carol Pearcey. He is survived by his father Doug Brennan, his brother Bryan (Terri) and sister Mary (John) and was predeceased by his mother Vera. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephew, his newly acquired family of kids and grandkids, his Hydro Buddies and his Legion Comrades. At this time cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. David's cremated remains will be interred within The National Military Cemetery at the Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, PO Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Uxbridge, Branch 170, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolence can be made at www.lowandlow.ca Ad Astra

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
4 entries
I had the pleasure of working with Dave at Toronto Hydro , in the trouble room [emergency response].
I have great admiration, and respect for Dave, as a friend and coworker.
My sincere condolences to his wife Carole, and his entire extended family, this is such a tragedy, Dave will be missed
Delia Close
RIP Dave. You will be truly missed
Carmine Naccarato
So sorry to hear of Dave's passing. We had some great times and made many good friends when we served together in the Air Reserves. Never forgotten. ad astra buddy.
Michael MAYS
We hope the memories you and David made together will help you during difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss.
AL & BARB JORDAN
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved