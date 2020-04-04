Home

HOFFORD, DAVID JAMES Jim, Jimmy, Dad, Uncle Jim, Grandpa, Poppa Jim Playing through! On Sunday, March 29, 2020, our treasured family patriarch unexpectedly passed away after leading a virtual family cinnamon bun baking lesson with his soulmate of 64 years, Erma (nee Ribson). Jim was an employee of Shell Canada for 24 years and leaves behind many friends from that time. Our dad was our teacher, our role model and our hero, but the greatest gift he gave to us was to love and respect our mom. His children and their partners, Debbie, Sherry, Lynda and Daniel, Jamie and Eileen will forever hold him closely in their hearts. Always a kind, patient and encouraging grandfather to Will and Ali, Adam and Mattie with Mollie and Homer, Caitlin and Bill with Eloise, Quinn and David, Matthew, Timothy, Heather and Andrew, Emily and Eric, Mac and Anne with Luke, and Isabel and Greg, he knew how much he was loved. Born in Sudbury, Ontario to the late Homer and Evelyn Hofford, big brother to Ian (Cathy), Bruce (Joanne), Murray (Karen), Judy (Robert) and Richard (Nancy). Brother-in-law to Marsha (Geoff), Joanne (Bob), Avis (David), Denise (Chris), Linda and the late Shirley, Donny (Darlene) and John. Uncle Jim celebrated and dearly loved every one of his many nieces, nephews and their families. Cherished friends from Sudbury, Toronto, Font Hill, Sebring, Florida and Burlington will miss his smile and willingness to always lend a hand. He thought the world of his doctors, most especially Dr. Loretta Daniel, UHN, and Dr. Jeremy Child of St. Catharines, who treated him with concern and compassion. In consideration of these trying times. and to honour Jim's caring nature. please consider a donation to your local foodbank, your local hospital COVID19 Emergency Response Fund, or the Kids Help Line. We all look forward to a celebration together sometime in the future, to share memories of a truly honourable man.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
