THOMSON, DAVID JAMES December 19, 1931 - August 14, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David Thomson, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is sadly missed by his wife Ellen (nee Connors) and his four sons Rick (Keiko), Kevin (Stephanie), Geoff (Tricia) and Ron. He is survived by his sister Betty, and his nieces and nephews. David was thrilled to be the grandfather of Stuart, Colleen and Connor. David was a creative thinker who worked with print and media both in private and public organizations. His love of music, food, and travel made him a fun, loving companion to everyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Peel. A memorial service will be held at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home. Further details can be found at



Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019

