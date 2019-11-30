Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John (Dave) BOYD. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

BOYD, David John (Dave) Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 63 years to Margaret Elizabeth Boyd (nee Robb). Loving father to Jack Boyd and Laura Kimoff (Brad Kimoff). Cherished and devoted Popa to Evan and Ryan Kimoff. Dear brother of Peter James Boyd (Angela, Michael, Stephen, Lesley). Dave had a successful career as an independent industrial sales rep, a highly competitive field. Two of his greatest joys were his family and his cottage. For five decades the family spent their summers at Thunder Beach where Dave loved to relax, socialize with friends, BBQ, sail, play tennis, watch Blue Jays baseball, walk and read. Together with Margaret they raised their children and grandchildren there with unwavering love and enjoyment every step of the way making fond memories to cherish always. Dave was thrilled to have two grandsons and was proud to see them grow up to be fine young men. Dave will be fondly remembered and missed by his family and many friends. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at R.S Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at



