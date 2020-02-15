|
HOOPER, DAVID JOHN It is with great sadness we announce the passing of my brother at age 64. David was born on January 31, 1956. He passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital after 2 months of battling cancer on February 3, 2020. He enjoyed canoe trips and liked quiet and solitude. He was very giving and generous of his time, always willing to help his friends and family. Survived by his sister Ann Herman and niece Janelle Jagers and her 3 children. Predeceased by his parents Bud and Joan Hooper. Donations may be sent to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020