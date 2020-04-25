McKINNON, DAVID JOHN David John McKinnon, age 76, of Toronto, Ontario, once avid golfer and curler, peacefully passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, with his daughter by his side. Born July 13, 1943, he was the son of the late Norma A. McKinnon. Dave is survived by his daughter Catherine L. McKinnon; along with 3 grandchildren which he loved dearly; Tyler McKinnon, Justin McKinnon and Caitlin McKinnon; sister Anne Veale and 3 nephews. Given the Covid19 situation, there will not be a funeral service. Dave had so many amazing friends whom he always spoke so highly of, and would want to ensure they all knew how thankful he was to have had you all in his life. When it is safe to do so there will be a Celebration of Life, for which details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of David J. McKinnon to: Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre or Palliative Care; or The Alzheimer Society.

