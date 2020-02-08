|
|
MOON, P.ENG, DAVID JOHN December 16, 1925 – February 4, 2020 Our beloved David passed away peacefully, at the Trillium Queensway Hospital, Mississauga. David John Moon was born December 16, 1925 to Grace Constance Moon (née Traxton). He served two years in the Royal Navy. He graduated from college with an Electrical Engineering Degree. He went to work for British Thompson Houston in London, England. He took a job opportunity to work for the Canadian government and relocated to Ottawa, Ontario in 1954. In 1957, he moved to Toronto, Ontario, he continued his electrical engineering with the government before going into practice in the private sector. D.J. Moon & Associates was born and eventually merged a partnership with Otto Matz to become Moon-Matz (which is still to this day a successful business within the Matz family). David had a long career as an electrical engineer for over 60 years. David is survived by his loving wife Isabel, stepson Brian (Laura) Boucher and niece Darlene Sorichetti. Also survived by his children Kevin (Julie) Moon of Acton, Philip (Tracy) Moon of Huntsville and Tracy (Greg) Holmquest of Columbia, Missouri, USA. Beloved grandfather to Heather, Neil, Gavin, Lauren, Aaron and Ashley. Great-grandfather to Anthony, Grayson, Kiera, Emberly and Brinley. David will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a witty sense of humor and always a "tongue in cheek" disposition and will be loved and missed by many. David's body has been donated at his request to the University of Toronto Anatomy Department for the advancement of medical science. Donations may be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation, Queensway West, Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020