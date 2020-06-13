PARSONS, David John Peacefully, on June 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, at the age of 80, following a lengthy illness which he faced with courage and grace. Loving husband of 56 years to Margaret (nee Harris), dear father to Shannon, (Richard Campitelli), Andrea and John. He was a devoted grandfather to Matthew and Gregory Campitelli; Tim (deceased), Jeffrey and Charlie Paik; and Nathan and Dashiell Parsons. Born 1940 near McIntyre Corners, Ontario, David taught school in East Garafraxa before going on to graduate from the University of Toronto, Bachelor of Music Education program, where he was Concertmaster of the Orchestra. During his career, he taught music at Burnhamthorpe, North Albion and Richview Collegiates for the Etobicoke Public School Board, retiring in 1995. He was music director for many high school musical productions throughout his teaching career. He was most proud of completing his Masters in Education from Brock University with honours. With retirement looming, Dave returned to the joy and camaraderie he felt performing with his violin, joining various pitbands for musicals throughout the west end of Toronto and in more classical settings with the East York Symphony and the Etobicoke Philharmonic. This love of performing in large and small ensembles continued on into his retirement. He sang with and was the assistant conductor of the Toronto Queensmen Male Chorus. He co-conducted the "Let There Be Music" Choir, a diverse group of elderly seniors who sang, socialized and presented two concerts a year. He was manager and participant of the "Eh Team", a small, but mighty group that brought music and laughter to challenged seniors. He was an active member of the Toronto Choristers together with his wife Marg. Dave was known for his wisdom, kindness and gentle leadership within schools, his church and community organizations. He was a lifelong model of integrity who will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbours who have visited and supported Dave and Marg over this past year. Your love and companionship has meant so much. A celebration of his life will be observed at Humbercrest United Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humbercrest United Church.



