TRAVERS, David John Suddenly on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home. David, loving father of Derek and Lauren and her husband Colin Brown. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Emma, Elysia and Isobel. David is survived by his brothers Michael and his wife Judy, Bernard and his wife Debbie, sister Kathy and her husband Ron Turk and many nieces and nephews He was predeceased by his parents George and Catherine, brothers Patrick, Brian, Kevin and sister Marylee. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Tuesday, April 2nd from 3 to 5 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
