WOODS, David John David passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 61. He is survived by his loving parents Ernest and Margaret Woods, his sisters Diane Woods and Debbie Pearson, Debbie's children - Joel (Rachael) and Ayla Pearson, and grand niece and nephew Hazel and Finn. He will be deeply missed by his good friend John Lacoviello, Josie, and John's sisters and spouses. David was one of a kind, always ready to lend a hand to support his family and friends. David will be remembered for his big heart, kind and gentle manner, unique style of humour, and his love of film and family. He will be missed dearly. Cinema was his passion and for the past 31 years David J. Woods Productions Inc. has been a prominent supplier in the film industry. David was a pioneer in the industry with his vast knowledge and keen drive to problem solve, innovate, and adapt new technology. His warm and charitable spirit and skill as a patient teacher and mentor was an inspiration and made a difference to many of his colleagues. David made an indelible mark in Toronto's film industry and will be missed by the production community. A family memorial service took place October 16 at St. James the Apostle Anglican Church in Brampton, Ontario. A Celebration of Life for friends in the film community will take place sometime in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice. Please visit the Books of Memories at www.wardfuneralhomes.com