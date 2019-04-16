Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID JOHN ZEIDMAN. View Sign

ZEIDMAN, DAVID JOHN 1937 - 2019 Passed away in the presence of his family on April 14, 2019, in his 83rd year. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Predeceased by his parents Rev. Dr. Morris Zeidman and Annie A. Martin and his siblings Alex and Elaine Markovic (the late Mica). Loving husband of Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (nee Kilby). Beloved father of Madeleine Leslie Greiner (Paul), Katherine Elaine Tiku and Jonathan Zeidman. Adoring grandfather of Grace Mabel Tiku. Dear brother of Margaret (Giulio) Kukurugya and brother-in-law of Dorothy Kilby, John (Loretta) Kilby and the late Beryl Stimpfig (Karl). Missed by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Friday, May 3rd from 6-9 p.m. Memorial Service will take place at Chedoke Presbyterian Church, 865 Mohawk Rd. W., on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.

