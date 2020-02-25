|
JONES, David Passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 81 years. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife Connie, son Brian, and grandsons, David, Kyle and Brendan. He died of a broken heart, having lost his daughter, Angela, in January. He will always be remembered for his sense of humour, intelligence and quick wit. He was a great father, uncle, brother, husband, and incredible coach. David (also known as Davis Johnson) was a well-respected leader in the construction industry, never missing a day of work in 34 years working for Pave-Al, as General Secretary and labour negotiator. Messages of condolence may be placed at ridleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020