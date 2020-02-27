|
MARCUS, DAVID JOSEPH Retired after 30 Years as Superintendant of Business with the Renfrew County Catholic School Board, and in retirement, spent the next 20 years as Former Director and Board Chairman of Pembroke Community Living Peacefully, at Marianhill Residence, with his loving family by his side on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Dave Marcus of Pembroke, beloved husband of Peggy Marcus (nee Oster). Loved and cherished father of Pauline Smith (Richard Plunkett), of Kingston, Laura Dumont (Bruce Black), of Ottawa, and Gregory Marcus (Francine), of Gatineau. Loving grandfather to Christopher (Halina), Matthew, Jacob and Nicholas and great-grandchildren, Pierre-Olivier and Annie-Pier. Dear brother of Bruce Macheska, of Pembroke. Son of the late Joseph and Roma (nee Thomson) Macheska. Friends are invited to share their memories of Dave with his family during visitation at the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 296 Isabella Street, Pembroke, on Saturday, February 29th, from 1:00 p.m. until time of Service in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon. Spring Interment St. Columba's Cemetery. In memory of Dave, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute, the Autism Canada Association or Pembroke Community Living. Condolences, tributes, donations www.murphyfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2020