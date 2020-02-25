Home

KEEFE, DAVID December 11, 1967 - February 21, 2020 Age 52, passed away February 21, 2020, at Brampton Civic Hospital. He was a fun-loving person. He loved sports, especailly the Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leafs and Raptors. Left to mourn are his mother, Beverly, his brother, Mike, aunt and uncle, Rhoda and Duffield, and many cousins, Wayne, Tim, Charlene, Paul, Chuck, Stacey, Chris, Glenda, Michele, and too many others to mention. Many friends, epecially "D" and furry friend Buster. He was predeceased by his father, Nelson, grandparents, Bea and Leo Keefe, Charles and Edna Ball, and uncle Lawrence Ball. May he rest in peace. RTesting at RS Kane Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020
