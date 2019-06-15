WOODHOUSE, DAVID KENNETH March 19, 1953 - June 13, 2019 Passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 66. Dear brother of Lynne (Bruce Cooper), Larry (Wendy), Bill (Linda) and Ken. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331), on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following the service, David will be laid to rest in Ontario Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert; after which a reception will follow on the upper level of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019