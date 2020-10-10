NEYLAN, DAVID LAWRENCE MICHAEL Son, Husband, Father, Educator, Friend 1937 - 2020 It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of David Neylan on October 1, 2020 in Waterloo, Ontario. He was born in Toronto but grew up in Hamilton. He returned to Toronto for his professional career as a high school teacher and to raise his family, before spending his later years at the Westhill Retirement Residence in Waterloo. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan and his entire family: daughter Susan and grandchildren Dawson and Riley; son Daniel; son Christopher and wife Jen Hardie with grandchildren Liam and Finley. His memory will also be cherished by David's sister Lynn Volzke and husband Fred; niece Lysa and her children Alyssa, Kianna, Kiarra and Adejah; and nephews Jeff and Jodee; and by his brother-in-law David Harrison and wife Heather. Receiving degrees from McMaster University and the University of Toronto, David taught Geography for 36 years. Most of that career was at Sir John A. Macdonald Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, where he led his department and coached girls' soccer for many years. Active at Jubilee United Church in Don Mills, he volunteered his time freely in a variety of positions. He enjoyed summers travelling, especially across Canada, or relaxing at his cottage in Harcourt Park. Weekly pub visits with his friends, sharing trivia and sports talk were also important to Dave. He will be missed by so many. Memories can be shared online at www. henrywalser.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jubilee United Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.