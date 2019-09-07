STEIN, David Lewis It is with great sadness that the family of David Lewis Stein announces his passing on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 82 years. A journalist, author and teacher, David was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered by his children Annika, Ben (Christine), Kate (Mark), and his grandchildren Griffin, Hannah, Arden, Emma and Daniel. David was predeceased by his beloved wife Alison and will be laid to rest with her. A visitation will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9th at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto (East Gate Entrance). The funeral service and interment will occur on Wednesday, September 11th at 2:00 p.m., also at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre.

