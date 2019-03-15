LOGAN, DAVID Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, at the age of 73. Dave will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Donna and children Jason, Kimberly (Boris) and Matthew. He will also be missed by his many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at St. Paul's United Church in Brampton, on March 16th at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019