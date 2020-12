BROUSSEAU, DAVID M. June 28, 1940 – November 3, 2020 Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Survived by his wife Marika and their daughter Lesli. Dear brother of Ann and Barbara. Predeceased by his mother Leah, father Joe and siblings Ronald, Raymond, Delores and Diane. David will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by family and friends. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a private family service has taken place.