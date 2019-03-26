Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID MacDONALD. View Sign





MacDONALD, DAVID It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David MacDonald, age 79, son of the late Ronald "Ranni" and Margaret "Peggy" (Campbell) MacDonald, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born and raised in Sydney, NS, David followed the love of his life, Margaret (Ranni) to Toronto, ON, finally settling in Mississauga, ON. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Margaret of 59 years; children Harvey (Rima), Allan, Donna (Michael Wolczyk) and Michael and grandchildren Stephen, Stephanie, David, Michael, Veronica, Catherine and Matthew. He is survived by his brothers Joseph L. (late Joan), Donald (Linda) and Paul (Michelle). He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Harvey (Maureen). He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. David spent 42 years with the G.E. Shinier Company (GESCO), starting at the order desk and working his way up to Vice President. He was mentor, friend and confidant to many throughout his career in the floor covering industry. He was an unrivalled salesman, a respected leader and a great friend to many. Throughout his career, he was given the opportunity to travel the world with his wife, co-workers and customers alike. Wherever his travels took him, there wasn't a flight attendant, waiter/waitress or cab driver that he couldn't make laugh, have an interesting conversation with or come to find some business or family connection. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and for those who never had a chance to meet him, the loss was truly yours. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Hwy. 10, N. of QEW, on Wednesday, March 27th from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday, March 28th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at Sts. Martha and Mary Parish, 1870 Burnhamthorpe Rd. E., Mississauga, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the charity of your choice. Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel

2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

