JOHNSON, David Martel David passed away on March 20, 2019, at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife Barbara to whom he was married for over 50 years and his daughters Kirsten, Sigrid, Erica and Gretchen. He was a loving "Opa" to Sara and Linnea. He also leaves behind his sisters Linda and Marian, many nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues. Born in Utah, he received his Ph.D. from Yale University before travelling north to accept a teaching position at York University in Toronto. There he was a professor of philosophy for over 40 years and touched the lives and minds of thousands of students and the readers of his books. His passing took us all by great surprise as his health had been exceptionally good. He was an active ballroom dancer who loved singing, music, theatre and most recently taking "Sammy" on long walks to watch the llamas in the High Park zoo. He had no use or even understanding of small talk and you could find yourself discussing what existed before time with David before you even had your coat off. He was a man who engaged fully with life, felt things deeply and was passionate about ideas and people. He had a wonderful sense of humour, laughed easily and with gusto. He had a boundless curiosity and his love for teaching was matched only by his love of learning. To say he will be missed is an understatement. There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, March 30th at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1498 Avenue Rd. (at Lawrence). Visitation 1 p.m. Service 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. All will be welcome.

