DAVID McFADYEN
McFADYEN, DAVID March 23, 1929 – August 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully, in his AMICA residence in Barrie, Ontario. Born in Castle Douglas, Scotland, to Thomas and Helen McFadyen (nee Armstrong), Dad enthusiastically immigrated to Canada in 1953 with his new young bride (Ethel) in tow shortly thereafter. They settled initially in Toronto and then Scarborough became home for the next 62 years in the Community of Curran Hall. He worked in the Television Broadcasting business starting with the CBC in late 1954. Television was new and it was an exciting time to be in that business. He attended the Ontario College of Art and studied "Design", then in 1959 he joined a new start-up called CFTO-TV that was to air January 1, 1960. The Television Broadcasting journey eventually brought him full circle back to the CBC where he retired in 1993. He was predeceased by wife (Ethel nee Norris), brothers Robert and Tom McFadyen , sister Nancy (nee Winters), father Thomas and mother Helen. He is survived by son Colin (Coldwater, ON), daughter Sheila Bartlett, son-in-law Donald Bartlett (Vancouver, BC). Beloved Papa to nephews Kyle McFadyen (Huntsville, ON), Taylor McFadyen (Owen Sound, ON), David Bartlett and niece Carly Bartlett (Vancouver, BC) and uncle to Ellen Chizen (Oshawa, ON). His passions included the Cottage on Blackstone Lake, animals and nature, woodworking, helping others and a true love for his family and friends. He was a good man that made us all so proud! Son, Husband, Father and Friend…may we all inherit a bit of your passion for life and give it our best shot just as you always did! You will always be in our hearts. God Bless. A special thank you to the AMICA LITTLE LAKE team for your amazing care and compassion. Visitation will be held at the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5, 416-267-4656. Please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca for visitation and service details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ontario SPCA or Toronto Animal Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
