David Mervyn RAMESAR
RAMESAR, David Mervyn Peacefully passed away at Woodbridge Vista, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 87. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ena Ramesar for 60 years. Much loved and devoted father of Rosemarie, Janice (Terry Juteram), David Ricky (Cherryl) and Brian (deceased) (Nazra). Adoring grandfather of eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. David will be fondly remembered by his many relatives, friends and siblings in Trinidad and England. Private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 24, 2020.
