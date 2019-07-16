Peacefully at the Brierwood Gardens, Brantford, on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in his 82nd year, David Boreham, dearest companion of Eileen Loomer. Loving father of Sarah Brown and Elissa Tustin. Dear brother of Trevor and Graham Cripps and predeceased by Jack Boreham and Hazel Rouse. Much loved grandfather of Jacob, Rachael, Adrian, Rebecca and great-grandfather of Trystan and Ainslie. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held in the fall at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCleister Funeral Home, 495 Park Road North, Brantford, Ontario, 519-758-1553. If wished, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation gratefully appreciated. Memories and condolences may be shared online at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 16, 2019