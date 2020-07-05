DAVID MORIN

1/
MORIN, DAVID Passed away peacefully, with the love of his family in his heart, on July 3, 2020. Loving husband of the late Margaret (2017). Beloved dad to Penny LaFraugh (the late Craig) and Heather (Mike Wildridge). Proud Poppa to Krista, Colten, Rachel and Jessica. Dear brother to Mona and the late Larry, Betty, Ronald and Donald. Dave will be lovingly remembered by Dave Black and his family and neighbours Sandra and Ed, who are all extensions of our family. Due to restrictions placed upon the family at this time, a private family service will be held with cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
