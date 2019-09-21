Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID MYRVOLD. View Sign Obituary

MYRVOLD, DAVID It is with great sadness that the Myrvold family announces the passing of David James Myrvold on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his family home. He was a wonderful son to Judy and Robert, a caring and loving brother to Debbie Steeves and a fabulous uncle to Justin and Kai. After a courageous fight with cancer, the battle is over and he is now at peace. David was a loyal staff member with Canada Post as a delivery optimization officer. David was an avid 1980s alternative music fan. He was a superb athlete in many sports including track, soccer, hockey and especially golf. David will be greatly missed by his relatives and friends. We are so proud of his caring, generous manner and achievements over the past 52 years. A private interment with his immediate family in attendance will take place in the coming days. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, October 6th at Deer Creek Golf and Banquet Facility, 2700 Audley Rd. in Ajax from 1:00-4:30 p.m. with tribute speeches beginning around 2:30. If desired, David would like any donations to be made to: Junior Scholarship Fund "In memory of David Myrvold", Whitevale Golf Club, 2985 Golf Club Road, Whitevale, Ontario L0H 1M0.

MYRVOLD, DAVID It is with great sadness that the Myrvold family announces the passing of David James Myrvold on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his family home. He was a wonderful son to Judy and Robert, a caring and loving brother to Debbie Steeves and a fabulous uncle to Justin and Kai. After a courageous fight with cancer, the battle is over and he is now at peace. David was a loyal staff member with Canada Post as a delivery optimization officer. David was an avid 1980s alternative music fan. He was a superb athlete in many sports including track, soccer, hockey and especially golf. David will be greatly missed by his relatives and friends. We are so proud of his caring, generous manner and achievements over the past 52 years. A private interment with his immediate family in attendance will take place in the coming days. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, October 6th at Deer Creek Golf and Banquet Facility, 2700 Audley Rd. in Ajax from 1:00-4:30 p.m. with tribute speeches beginning around 2:30. If desired, David would like any donations to be made to: Junior Scholarship Fund "In memory of David Myrvold", Whitevale Golf Club, 2985 Golf Club Road, Whitevale, Ontario L0H 1M0. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close