PRISKE, David Nelson Wheatly Born in Bourlamaque (Val-d'Or), Quebec on November 14, 1936, gently passed away in Toronto, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was 82. He is survived by his sister Ruth Mitchell (Ross), his daughters, Heather (Simon) Storey and Leslie (Neil) Bennett, and his grandchildren, Tom Storey and Megan Storey, and predeceased by his son David Priske. Nelson received his business degree from Ryerson, the same place he met his wife Catherine. They were married in Jamaica, August 14, 1964. Nelson was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge. This, in addition to his natural sales ability, led to a successful career in educational publishing. He also had a passion for vintage cars. Many have fond memories of rides in his much loved 1929 Ford Model A. A celebration of life will be held in the Chapel of the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, on Sunday, December 1st, at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association in memory of Nelson Priske at www.lung.ca or Greater Toronto Area Intergroup of Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aatoronto.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019