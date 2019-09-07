MACKENZIE, DAVID P. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Dear husband of the late Marion Mackenzie. Loving father of Rob Mackenzie (Angela Monetta) and Gary Mackenzie and stepfather of Thomas (Terry) MacDonald and Rob (Susan) MacDonald. Cherished Grandfather of Quinn, Taylor, Keenan and Sydney. A Celebration of Life will be held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent St., Barrie) on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019