FELLOWES, DAVID PAUL October 7, 1953 to July 11, 2020 Sadly we must share that Dave passed suddenly on July 11th. He was an exceptionally proud father of two children and a caring son, son-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. The son of June (nee Carter) and Ken Fellowes and son-in-law to Stuart Gustin. Father to Daniel (Vanessa) Fellowes, Holly (Damien) Fellowes. Brother to Kathy and Derek Jamieson, Karen and Glen Phillips. Brother-in-law to Cindy, Phil and Randy Gustin. Uncle to Dayna Phillips and Jon Hembrey, Kelly Jamieson and Darren Drachenberg, Lauren Phillips and Andrew Askes, Leslie Jamieson and Kayden White, Sam, Stephanie and Sarah Gustin, and Dillon McTaggart. Dave was passionate about his crafts: winemaking, fly fishing and guitar playing, but what he loved most of all was "family time", whether on the boat in B.C. or the cottage in Ontario. This genuinely friendly and deeply caring man will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbours. We will honour Dave's wishes for an immediate family gathering to celebrate his life, but would appreciate your prayers and wishes be sent to him by way of a toast with your next glass of wine.



