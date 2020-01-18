|
OFFENBECK, DAVID PAUL Retired 28-year technician with Bell Canada in Newmarket and area With great sadness, we announce the passing of our Dave at the age of 66. Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Dave, dearly beloved spouse of Bess McLean. Dear father of Karla, and dear step-father of Michael Konopaski (Sara) and John (Christina) Konopaski. Loving grandpa of Kristine, KayLee, Karson, Keshia and Kristal Offenbeck and step–grandpa of Alexandra, Michaela, Annika, Dallin, Elise, Vayda, Laura and Claire Konopaski. Son of the late Karl and Laura Offenbeck. Brother of Karol (Leo) Teufel and the late John Offenbeck. Dave was born in Newmarket, Ontario and grew up in Pine Orchard. A former member of the Islington Sportsman's Club, Peterborough Fish and Game Association, and the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. He loved his family, the outdoors, all his dogs dearly, enjoyed fishing, hunting, canoeing and motorcycling. Dave also volunteered with Community Care Peterborough. A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Care Peterborough. Condolences to the family at: www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020