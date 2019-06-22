Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID PAUL YAWNEY. View Sign Service Information Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 (905)-844-2600 Obituary

YAWNEY, DAVID PAUL Surrounded by his loving family, David passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in his 69th year. He was the constant supporter, encourager, travelling companion and best friend of his wife, Patricia Mason, for 43 years. David was an exceptionally proud and loving father to Allison (Derek Cruikshank) and Thomas (Karen Watts). Their strong, beautiful children, Lars, Jagger, Stevie and Graffin Cruikshank and Owen Yawney were precious to him and he loved being able to participate in their lives. David was first given a terminal diagnosis in 2012. He fought hard to stay with us, combining both allopathic and naturopathic treatments and he survived for seven years. In that time, he inspired many to be strong and to have focus and determination to reach their goals. Although David would have loved to be here with us, we know that he will be encouraging and cheering us on in his classic DY spirit. David was the fifth child born to Pauline (nee Puhach) and Michael Yawney. His father and brother John have both predeceased him. David loved to participate in all family celebrations and there were many within this large extended family. He is survived by and much loved by his brothers Steve (Theresa), Michael (Roma), Sam (Karen) and Tim (Mary-Colleen) and by his sisters Marie (Richard Dobson), Helen, Nolina, Kathy (Frank Scott), Margaret, Sharon (Basil Somers), Pauline (Brian Kameka), Rachel (Joe Morris) and Ruta (Robert Semeniuk) and his many nieces and nephews. Also missing him, but grateful for his presence in their lives are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon Mason (Stan Thususka), Anne Wylie and Doug Mason (Mia) and their children and grandchildren. Before and after graduating from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, David worked at many different jobs. However, he found his true calling when he joined Community Living Oakville, initially as an instructor and eventually becoming the Business Manager of Speers Place Industries and Best Pack, a full packaging company within CLO. David was also a lifelong lover of all sports. He shared this love with many, coaching soccer and hockey and teaching many people the game of golf. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street), on Sunday, June 23rd from 2–4 and 7-9 p.m. A service of celebration for the life of David will be held at St. Paul's United Church, 454 Rebecca Street, Oakville, on Monday, June 24th at 2 p.m. If you wish, a donation in memory of David could be made to Canadian Tire Jump Start, a charity which focuses on making sports accessible to all children. Online condolences may be left at

