DAVID PETER MILTON THOMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID PETER MILTON THOMSON.
Obituary

THOMSON, DAVID PETER MILTON Born March 23, 1931, David passed away on August 5, 2019 after a night of ice cream and a movie with his sweetheart, Audrey. Married to her for sixty-six and a half years, David was a devoted father to David, Cathy (Peter) and Heather (Dale) and spent many wonderful years with his four grandchildren; Mandy, Austin, Alana and Drew. Please join a celebration of his life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m at Erin Mills United Church (3010 The Collegeway, Mississauga, ON). The family will be welcoming guests for visitation starting at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Bible Society or Habitat for Humanity, both of which will honour the life of a man of God who lived the Lord's gospel in his words and deeds.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.