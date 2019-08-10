THOMSON, DAVID PETER MILTON Born March 23, 1931, David passed away on August 5, 2019 after a night of ice cream and a movie with his sweetheart, Audrey. Married to her for sixty-six and a half years, David was a devoted father to David, Cathy (Peter) and Heather (Dale) and spent many wonderful years with his four grandchildren; Mandy, Austin, Alana and Drew. Please join a celebration of his life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m at Erin Mills United Church (3010 The Collegeway, Mississauga, ON). The family will be welcoming guests for visitation starting at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Bible Society or Habitat for Humanity, both of which will honour the life of a man of God who lived the Lord's gospel in his words and deeds.

