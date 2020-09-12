RANNIE, DAVID PHILIP 1941-2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dave Rannie, on September 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Treasured husband of Estelle (née Martineau) for 57 years. Loving father of the late Michael (Grace), Paul (Kathryn) and Anne-Marie (John). Doting grandpa to Christine, Sean, Sarah, Claire, Julia, Sarah and Cory. Will be dearly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and fondly remembered by many friends. Dave was a 35-year employee of the Eaton Company, avid curler, bridge player, and loved his cottage. Above all else, Dave was a cherished family man, whose kindness, generosity, and youthful spirit filled those who love him with innumerable memories. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private memorial service. If desired, donations can be made to the ALS Society of Canada in honour of his son Mike. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dixongarland.com
