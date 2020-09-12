1/
DAVID PHILIP RANNIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANNIE, DAVID PHILIP 1941-2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dave Rannie, on September 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Treasured husband of Estelle (née Martineau) for 57 years. Loving father of the late Michael (Grace), Paul (Kathryn) and Anne-Marie (John). Doting grandpa to Christine, Sean, Sarah, Claire, Julia, Sarah and Cory. Will be dearly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and fondly remembered by many friends. Dave was a 35-year employee of the Eaton Company, avid curler, bridge player, and loved his cottage. Above all else, Dave was a cherished family man, whose kindness, generosity, and youthful spirit filled those who love him with innumerable memories. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private memorial service. If desired, donations can be made to the ALS Society of Canada in honour of his son Mike. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dixongarland.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dixon-Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved