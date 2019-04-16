PINFOLD, DAVID Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, on April 15, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Uncle will be greatly missed by his sister Judy Johnston, nephews Rob (Susy) and Tyler, niece Colby (Ian), great-nephews Jack and Nicholas and great-nieces Alexis, Olivia, Elizabeth and Kailey. Friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 for visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service to follow in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019