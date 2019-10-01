BALFOUR, DAVID R. Passed away peacefully, on September 29, 2019, at the age of 92 years, in Windsor, Ontario. David was born on February 11, 1927, in East Toronto. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, of 54 years, Marjorie (nee Whitehead), and his brothers Alexander and William. He is survived by his son, Robert Balfour (Joanne), daughter, Judith Howse (David), his grandchildren, Cameron Balfour (Stephanie), Andrew Balfour (Sarah), Stephanie Mason (Ryan) and Jennifer Daryanani (Andre), as well as four great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his extended family and friends. David was dedicated to his family throughout his life and his sociable nature served him well in his long career in the menswear business in Toronto. He and Marjorie were longtime active members of St. Timothy's Anglican Church, in Agincourt. As a senior, he was an active and well-liked resident at Chartwell Heritage Glen in Mississauga. The family especially wishes to express its gratitude to the dedicated staff at Extendicare Southwood Lakes in Windsor for the care given to David in the past 3 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Visiting Thursday, October 3, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Service at 11:30 a.m., at Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor, 519-969-5841. He will be interred at Pines Hill Cemetery, Toronto, on Saturday at 2 p.m. Share memories, photos or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019