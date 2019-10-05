RALSTON, David Peacefully at Chartwell Trilogy on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at age 93, with his children by his side. Born July 25, 1926 in Toronto, Ontario, beloved husband of the late Irene (Crawford). Deeply missed by his daughters Lynda Kelly (Ken) and Melodie Robinson (Sam) and son Arthur Glover and granddaughters Deanna Massey and Dana Landers and great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Carsyn Massey, Jayden O'Connor, Avah and Madison Landers. The family especially wishes to express its gratitude to the dedicated staff at Chartwell Trilogy for the care given to David in the past two years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019